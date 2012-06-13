MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Investors see boost from peaceful Egypt vote

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Egypt returns to the polls this weekend to choose a new president and a peaceful vote will likely boost Cairo’s stocks if investors are convinced this will lead to a smooth transition to civilian rule.

The vote on June 16-17 will decide who replaces Hosni Mubarak, the country’s leader for three decades who was overthrown in February last year in a popular uprising. Army generals have led the country since then.

Law-and-order candidate Ahmed Shafik is vying against Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, a socially conservative movement with a strong grass roots following.

A tendency among investors to favour continuity over change may mean a bigger boost to the stock market if Shafik - the last prime minister of ousted President Hosni Mubarak - wins against the untried Mursi.

“If Shafik wins, it would be even more positive for the economy, though it might cause turbulence in the street at first,” said Ahmed Abu Taleb of Pharos brokerage.

“If Mursi wins, it is still positive to have a president as this is the step we have waited for, but it would be negative from an economic point of view.”

He said investors were concerned Mursi would turn the country into “an Islamic nation with only one wing in control”.

Trading volumes on Egypt’s Exchange have dwindled since early March when the benchmark index reached a 2012 high.

Egypt notched up the world’s best equity performance between January and early March. The surge came after a new parliament was sworn in, raising hopes that the new legislature would force an end to policy paralysis that has prolonged an economic crisis sparked by Mubarak’s overthrow.

That optimism quickly dimmed because of hostility between the Islamist-led parliament and the army-backed cabinet, with the main index slumping to a 20-week low on Monday and lingering obstacles to the formation of a coherent government will likely keep trading muted until after the vote, said Abu Taleb.

On Thursday, Egypt’s supreme court is due to look into whether the laws under which parliament was elected are constitutional. A negative ruling could mean the legislature is dissolved just two days before the presidential vote.

The supreme court will also look at a law passed by parliament that would bar Shafik from running for president.

“The current situation on the market is about a lot more than the elections,” said Abu Taleb.

Elsewhere, Gulf Arab markets will remain in the doldrums, with traders offering little hope of them sparking into life unless there is a sudden turnaround in global sentiment, which has dictated direction on regional bourses in recent weeks.

With world stocks volatile, Gulf bourses have been in retreat - Qatar slumped to eight-month low this week, while Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have returned to early-February levels and more declines are forecast.

Qatar’s drop may surprise many, with the country’s economy forecast to grow 6.6 percent in 2012, having expanded an estimated 17.5 percent last year, while the prospect of mega state infrastructure spending ahead of hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup had spurred long-term investors to buy into bank, cement and real estate stocks.

Yet the tournament remains a decade away and foreign institutions, formerly long-term stock holders, have cut positions, with the market in some ways a victim of its own success - its regional outperformance in 2010 and 2011 means these funds still have some profits to book despite the recent slump. Selling has increased since banks paid out what traders described as generous annual dividends.

“Foreign investors are still selling Qatar stocks,” said Samer al-Jaouni, General Manager of Middle East Financial Brokerage Co in Dubai.

The correlation with global markets is partly due to a lack of regional company or macroeconomic news and investors hoping second-quarter earnings could refocus attention closer to home are likely to be disappointed.

“I doubt Q2 results will have much effect on trading,” said Jaouni. “The latest correction means there are some attractive valuations in the market, but fundamentals are not really the key point because the main players in the market are small individual traders.”

These typically opt for short-term speculation in the most liquid stocks, making markets volatile and unable to mount a sustained rebound.

Dwindling foreign interest may partly explain the trading slump on Gulf bourses, but regional institutions are also snubbing equities, instead opting to invest in fixed income.

“The yields they are getting from government bonds and sukuk compared with the risk involved is something institutions are really focusing on,” added Jaouni.

“We need to see local institutions pump money into equities otherwise prices will not increase, even if valuations are attractive right now.” (Reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai and Tom Pfeiffer in Cairo; editing by)