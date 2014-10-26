FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian car ramming claims second death in Israel
October 26, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Palestinian car ramming claims second death in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A woman injured by a Palestinian ramming his car into a Jerusalem light railway stop in what police called a terrorist attack, died of her injuries on Sunday, raising the death toll in the incident to two people, police said.

The fatality has put a spotlight on a spike in violence in the city at the heart of the Israeli, Palestinian dispute, where police have confronted stone-throwing protesters in Palestinian neighbourhoods on a daily basis in the past few weeks.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said a tourist from Ecuador, 22, had died of her injuries in the attack in which a car rammed into the station. The assault killed a three-month-old baby as well, who was also a U.S. citizen. (Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan, editing by David Evans)

