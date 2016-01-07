FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai sinks more than 3 pct in early trade
January 7, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai sinks more than 3 pct in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock index sank more than 3 percent in early trade on Thursday, hit by a global equities sell-off in response to market turmoil in China, as well as concern over a slowdown in Gulf economies.

The index was down 3.2 percent at 2,974 points after 12 minutes of trade. It has technical support at the December low of 2,851 points. Selling was indiscriminate, with blue chip Emaar Properties losing 3.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s index dropped 1.8 percent, with real estate shares leading declines.

Purchasing managers’ surveys released on Thursday showed business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector slowed to a 40-month low in December, while growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector slowed to its lowest since the survey was launched in August 2009. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

