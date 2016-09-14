MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt drops in holiday-thinned trade

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock market fell in very thin trade on Wednesday with many investors absent for Eid al-Adha holidays, while bourses in the Gulf stayed closed.

The Egyptian index dropped 0.7 percent in its lowest daily trading volume this year, as the market reopened after being shut for three days. Since Egypt last traded, MSCI's emerging market index had slipped 4.6 percent.

Eight of the 10 most heavily traded Egyptian stocks fell on Wednesday with Global Telecom losing 1.7 percent. Oriental Weavers jumped 3.1 percent.

Misr Fertilisers, which last Wednesday became the first state company in over 10 years to list its shares, plunged its 10 percent daily limit to 32.49 Egyptian pounds. On Wednesday it closed at 39.69 pounds, up from its initial public offer price of 10 pounds, and has been pulling back since then.