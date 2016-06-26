FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks fall sharply in early trade, blue chips outperform
June 26, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks fall sharply in early trade, blue chips outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell sharply in early trade on Sunday in response to the global market turmoil caused by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Dubai's index was down 4.6 percent after 10 minutes to 3,211 points, near technical support on the May low of 3,197 points.

Speculative stocks favoured by local retail investors were hit hardest, with Arabtec losing 6.4 percent. Blue chips such as Emaar Properties, down 3.5 percent, fared relatively well.

Abu Dhabi's index sank 3.3 percent with Dana Gas , the most heavily traded stock, plunging 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

