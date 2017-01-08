FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise in early trade, rest of Gulf little changed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 8, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 7 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise in early trade, rest of Gulf little changed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates stock markets rose in early trade on Sunday, boosted by local retail investors' buying stocks priced below 1 dirham, while most other Gulf bourses moved little.

Dubai's index climbed 1.3 percent to 3,675 points in the first 90 minutes, testing technical resistance at the mid-December peak of 3,659 points. Nine of the 10 most heavily traded stocks rose and six of them were priced below 1 dirham.

Two of them were insurance firms, with Dubai Islamic Insurance jumping 8.3 percent and Islamic Arab Insurance adding 6.5 percent. For the past couple of weeks, some traders have been speculating there may be mergers in the insurance industry following last year's news of a big Abu Dhabi banking merger.

Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.6 percent in a broad-based rise, with Abu Dhabi National Bank gaining 2.3 percent.

Elsewhere, local investors were less positive. Qatar's index edged down 0.1 percent as Mesaieed Petrochemical , the most heavily traded stock, slipped 1.8 percent.

Gulf Warehousing fell 1.2 percent despite recommending an annual cash dividend of 1.60 riyals per share, up slightly from 1.50 riyals in the previous year. It said net profit climbed 11 percent last year.

Saudi Arabia's index edged up 0.2 percent with much activity again focusing on lower-priced, second-tier stocks favoured by local retail investors rather than institutions.

However, builder Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons rose 3.1 percent after saying it had secured a 69 million riyal ($18.4 million) contract from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.