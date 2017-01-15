FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have modestly firm tone on global trend
January 15, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 7 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have modestly firm tone on global trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may have a modestly firm tone on Sunday after rises in global equities at the end of last week.

On Friday Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5 percent to a record-high close. Brent crude futures closed at $55.45 a barrel, roughly flat from their level when Gulf bourses closed on Thursday.

Two Omani banks posted earnings in line with analysts' estimates. Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 39.7 million rials ($103.2 million).

Bank Dhofar reported a 19.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit to 10.75 million rials. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

