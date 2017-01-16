FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have soft tone on Q4 results, though ENBD beats forecasts
January 16, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 7 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have soft tone on Q4 results, though ENBD beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday because of several earnings misses by major companies, though Dubai's Emirates NBD beat analysts' forecasts.

The global environment is sluggish, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent. Brent crude has traded sideways and is now at $55.63 a barrel.

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, reported an 8.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 2.75 billion riyals ($755 million); EFG Hermes had forecast 2.99 billion riyals and SICO Bahrain, 3.44 billion riyals.

In Dubai, Emirates NBD posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.86 billion dirhams ($506 million); three analysts had on average forecast the bank would make a profit of 1.62 billion dirhams.

But in Saudi Arabia, Bahri, the exclusive oil shipper for Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, made a net profit of 327.8 million riyals ($87 million), down from 566.4 million riyals in the fourth quarter of 2015. Alistithmar Capital and Albilad Capital had forecast 454.60 million riyals and 431.00 million riyals respectively.

Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets, posted a 65.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 293 million riyals. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 780 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

