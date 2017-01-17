MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi may fall further as Q4 results dent confidence

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market may be pulled down further on Tuesday by disappointing fourth-quarter earnings, while subdued international equities and crude oil prices could restrain other regional markets.

Brent crude futures are trading at $55.69 a barrel, staying in the same narrow range of the last three sessions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent.

Saudi Arabia's index retreated 1.6 percent to a seven-week low on Monday after the first major Saudi bank to report fourth-quarter earnings, Riyad Bank, posted a disappointing 66 percent fall in net profit.

This sent most other banks lower, in a sign that investors were nervous about the health of the industry despite efforts by the government to improve liquidity and lower the cost of funding in the last few months of 2016.

"Riyad Bank was a blow to sentiment, and although we cannot make a conclusion based on one result, this shows that the wider economy is still suffering," said a Jeddah-based analyst.

Saudi Cement reported a quarterly net profit of 187 million riyals ($49.87 million), up from 176 million riyals a year ago but below the average forecast of five analysts of 199.2 million riyals.

Qatar's index has been faring well since the start of the year and analysts at QNB Financial Services said fourth-quarter results would have only a modest impact on stock market performance.

On Monday Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, reported an 8 percent decrease in fourth-quarter net profit to 515.0 million riyals ($141.5 million), mid-way between EFG Hermes' forecast of 478.4 million riyals and QNB Financial Services at 549.7 million riyals. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)