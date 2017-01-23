FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have firm tone, Kuwait has momentum
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 7 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have firm tone, Kuwait has momentum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Monday after Saudi Arabia rebounded from early losses on Sunday and Kuwait rocketed 3.2 percent in its heaviest trading volume since mid-2013.

With a trailing price/earnings ratio near 15 times, Kuwait is not cheap compared with its neighbours or emerging markets globally. But so far there has been no technical sign of its bull run ending, and the huge turnover suggests the uptrend has considerable momentum.

The global environment is marginally positive, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.3 percent and Brent crude oil futures up 0.2 percent at $55.58 a barrel.

In Qatar, however, Doha Bank may see selling after it reported an 84.8 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit to 35 million riyals ($9.6 million). Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 215.58 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.