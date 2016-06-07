FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE and Qatar gain ground as global mood improves
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE and Qatar gain ground as global mood improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - An improved mood in global markets lifted bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on Tuesday as Asian stocks hit five-week high and Brent crude oil held above $50 a barrel.

Dubai's stock index climbed 0.9 percent, with three quarters of the traded stocks advancing by midday.

Union Properties climbed 3.5 percent after the company secured a loan to finance development of a mid-to-upscale gated community in Dubai's MotorCity.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, meanwhile, jumped 4.3 percent to 1.47 dirhams. Last week HSBC initiated coverage of the company with a "buy" rating and a target price of 1.80 dirhams.

The main Abu Dhabi index rose 0.3 percent as Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) jumped 3.5 percent and telecoms company Etisalat, a constituent of the MSCI emerging markets index, gained 1.1 percent.

In Doha, blue chips pulled the index up 0.9 percent. Vodafone Qatar and Ezdan Holding were each up by more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.