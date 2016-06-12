FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf retreats in early trade on oil, global stocks
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf retreats in early trade on oil, global stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf retreated in early trade on Sunday as investors booked profits in response to lower oil prices and a pull-back by international stock markets.

Saudi petrochemical shares were the main drag on Riyadh’s stock index, which was down 0.8 percent after 30 minutes of trade. Saudi Basic Industries lost 1.5 percent.

But Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development remained resilient, adding 2.5 percent after a 20 percent jump last week. The stock has been strong since the developer said last week it was in talks with the government to provide housing under the kingdom’s economic reform plan.

Dubai’s index, the top performer in the region last week, lost 1.0 percent as investors booked profits. Emaar Properties and builder Arabtec were each down more than 1.8 percent.

In Abu Dhabi the index declined 0.2 percent, extending Thursday’s losses, with Dana Gas dropping 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.