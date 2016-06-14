FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up in early trade but volumes small
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 14, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up in early trade but volumes small

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday but many investors stood on the sidelines before MSCI's decision later on whether it will consider Saudi Arabia for inclusion in its emerging markets index.

Riyadh's index edged up 0.1 percent after an hour of trade, with Saudi Basic Industries adding 0.6 percent.

While many institutional investors and portfolio managers are staying clear of the market because of uncertainties such as the June 23 vote on whether Britain will leave the European Union, Saudi retail investors bought small to mid-sized shares. The insurance sub-index added 0.7 percent.

Emaar the Economic City fell 1.7 percent to hand back recent gains that were triggered by expectations that it would benefit from Saudi Arabia's economic reform plan, which was announced last week.

Dubai's index rose 0.2 percent, but stocks that are usually heavily traded moved little. Dubai Islamic Bank was up 0.8 percent.

The largest listed stock on Abu Dhabi's exchange, Etisalat , added 0.8 percent, helping pull the index up 0.1 percent. The telecoms operator, a constituent of the MSCI emerging market index, may see a small outflow of funds if MSCI decides on Tuesday to include China A-shares in the index, which would dilute the weighting of Etisalat and other Gulf constituents. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.