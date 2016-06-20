MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have firm bias; Abu Dhabi's NBAD still in focus

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East may have a modestly firm bias on Monday as global markets are rising on a partial easing of concern about Britain's possible exit from the European Union. Bank merger talks may continue to stimulate Abu Dhabi.

Brent futures are up 1.0 percent to $49.66 a barrel in Asian trading while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has also risen 1 percent, after three British opinion polls before the EU membership referendum on June 23 showed the "Remain" camp recovering some momentum.

Abu Dhabi bank shares jumped on Sunday after National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank confirmed they were discussing a merger.

Many of those stocks may now lose steam but NBAD, which rocketed its 15 percent daily limit in its heaviest trade since April 2015, may continue to draw interest from investors betting that any share swap would be on favourable terms for NBAD holders.

"Our central scenario remains a 1.15 NBAD for 1 FGB share swap, which offers a further 23.8 percent upside for NBAD even after being limit-up today," analysts at Arqaam Capital said in a note late on Sunday.

Telecommunications operators in Egypt may find some buying interest after the industry's regulator said it was selling 4G licences under a long-awaited plan to reform the sector. It said it had approached the three companies that currently offer mobile services about buying the licences.

The reforms will allow Egypt's land-line monopoly Telecom Egypt to enter the mobile phone market directly while letting mobile operators such as Vodafone Egypt offer fixed-line services, ending Telecom Egypt's domination of the sector.

A note by Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage said the competition in fixed-line licences could be a cause of concern for Telecom Egypt in the long run as the wholesale business could take a hit. But Naeem continues to rate the stock a "buy". (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)