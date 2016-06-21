MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have firm bias; Egypt bearish technically

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may consolidate with a firm bias on Tuesday, supported by opinion polls and bookmakers' odds suggesting the "Remain" camp may win in Britain's referendum on European Union membership this week.

The Abu Dhabi market's rise in response to merger talks between National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank ran out of steam on Monday.

NBAD's shares rose only 4.4 percent on Monday after their 15 percent leap on the day before. Although some analysts expect a share swap ratio favourable to NBAD holders and still see value in the stock, more investors may take profits in it on Tuesday, especially as it is by no means clear that a merger agreement will be reached.

But the global market environment for the Gulf is positive after crude oil futures surged 3 percent on Monday as Brexit fears waned. Bookmaker Betfair put the implied probability of Britain staying in the EU at 72 percent on Monday, up from 60-67 percent on Friday.

Egypt's main index broke technical support on the April and May lows of 7,276-7,327 points on Monday to close at 7,204 points. That triggered a complex head & shoulders pattern formed by the highs and lows since March and pointing down to around 6,700 points.

The entire stock market has been depressed by Thursday's interest rate hike, which surprised most investors, and the benchmark is down 7 percent since June 8. More rate hikes look possible as the central bank battles inflation. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)