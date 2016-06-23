FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to lack direction before Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to lack direction before Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf look set to lack direction and trade in thin volumes on Thursday as Britons vote to decide whether to stay in the European Union.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up just 0.2 percent and oil prices are little changed.

Investors in Gulf bourses have remained largely on the sidelines over the last several weeks because of Ramadan and summer holidays.

"In the event of an exit from the EU the USD would strengthen, weakening commodities, and the impact would be more drawn out for the markets. But if the remain camp wins, then the volatility will fizzle out quickly," said a Bahrain-based equity strategist.

Egypt, however, has been hit by contractionary monetary policy over the past several weeks, prompting investors to cash out of the stock market, a trend which could continue on Thursday.

The main index, last at 7,156 points, has been technically bearish since it broke earlier this week below its April and May lows, triggering a head & shoulders pattern pointing down to the 6,700 point area. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.