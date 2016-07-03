MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi's NBAD may jump on merger deal, most stocks quiet

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Abu Dhabi National Bank may jump on Sunday on news of recommended terms for its merger with First Gulf Bank, but most stocks in the Gulf look likely to trade quietly because of approaching Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The boards of NBAD and FGB said they had recommended merging the two lenders with the deal expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. The merger would be completed via a share swap agreement that would result in shareholders of FGB receiving 1.254 new NBAD shares for every one FGB share they currently hold.

This ratio appears to favour NBAD holders; NBAD shares last closed at 9.66 dirhams and FGB at 12.60 dirhams.

The projected completion of the NBAD/FGB merger, which is sooner than many analysts had expected, may also renew speculation that other Abu Dhabi banks - particularly Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Union National Bank - could enter merger talks as the sector consolidates. This could boost their shares on Sunday.

However, most stocks in the Gulf look set to see little activity on Sunday. Global markets closed on a firm note at the end of last week, with Brent oil above $50 a barrel, but Saudi Arabia is already on Eid Al Fitr holidays that will last throughout this week and most other regional markets will start their holidays on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)