FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have firm tone; bank earnings are mixed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 18, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have firm tone; bank earnings are mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may trade with a moderately firm tone on Monday, extending the previous day's rises, with investors' attention focused on a mixed string of bank earnings.

Global markets have reacted calmly to the failed Turkish coup attempt - MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent and Brent crude is up 0.5 percent at $47.85 a barrel - which is a positive signal for the Gulf.

Short-term technicals for major Gulf stock indexes remain positive; Saudi Arabia and Dubai have since last week broken above their June peaks.

Among bank earnings, Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank beat forecasts with a 1.6 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.15 billion riyals ($306.6 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 1.03 billion riyals. Samba Financial Group reported a 1.4 percent drop in quarterly profit that was in line with forecasts.

Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 1.91 billion dirhams ($520.04 million), broadly in line with analysts' forecasts; they had predicted 1.80 billion dirhams on average.

But National Bank of Kuwait missed estimates with a 7.2 percent rise in profit to 71.68 million dinars ($237.2 million); analysts had forecast 79.04 million dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.