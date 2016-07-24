FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Kayan Q2 bullish but oil price weak
July 24, 2016 / 6:01 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Kayan Q2 bullish but oil price weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market may be buoyed by strong earnings from a petrochemical company on Sunday but weak oil prices look set to limit gains, while most other Saudi earnings were in line with expectations.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical swung to a net profit in the second quarter, ending a run of five straight losses. It made a net profit of 91.02 million riyals ($24.27 million); the average estimate of three analysts polled by Reuters had been for a quarterly loss of 184.2 million riyals.

Nevertheless, Brent crude oil fell sharply late last week and settled on Friday at $45.49 a barrel, and this may restrain rallies in petrochemical stocks.

Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) said its second-quarter net profit halved year-on-year as product prices remained low. It made a net profit of 299 million riyals; the mean forecast by five analysts had been 290.5 million riyals.

Alinma Bank reported a 12.1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 409 million riyals ($109.1 million); the average prediction was 395.3 million riyals.

And Arab National Bank reported a 2.1 percent drop in second-quarter net profit as expenses rose. It made a net profit of 818 million riyals, broadly in line with the average estimate of 773.7 million riyals. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
