FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Global backdrop poor but Saudi, UAE PMIs strong
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 3, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Global backdrop poor but Saudi, UAE PMIs strong

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A poor global market environment suggests shares in the Gulf may come under pressure on Wednesday but positive corporate survey results from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates may limit the damage.

Brent crude oil hit a fresh four-month low below $42 a barrel overnight as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.3 percent on Wednesday morning.

However, the seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to an eight-month high of 56.0 last month from 54.4 in June. This suggests the economy might be stabilising after a slowdown due to low oil prices and state spending cuts.

Output growth rose sharply, while growth in new orders and employment growth also accelerated. Investors may turn more postive towards domestic-demand driven companies as a result, especially those that continue to pay dividends.

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD UAE PMI, which covers manufacturing and services, rose to a ten-month high of 55.3 last month from 53.4 in June.

Among individual stocks, Qatar's Gulf International Services may drop after the oil and gas conglomerate reported a 67.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 81.8 million riyals ($22.5 million), missing the 108.1 million riyals which QNB Financial Services had forecast.

The Emirates NBD Egypt PMI for the non-oil private sector was 48.9 in July, an improvement from June's 47.5, but it was the tenth straight month of contraction.

Markit, which compiled the data, said foreign exchange liquidity shortages, higher costs and subdued customer turnout were the main burdens on the economy, but there was a slight improvement in underlying demand. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.