a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may be firm, Dubai test chart barrier
August 16, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may be firm, Dubai test chart barrier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Tuesday, with Dubai's index testing major technical resistance, because of strong global bourses and oil prices.

On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq stock indexes all closed at life-time highs, while Brent crude oil hit a high of $48.46 a barrel, its highest since July 12.

The Dubai stock index rose 1.0 percent on Monday to 3,602 points, just below technical resistance at its April peak of 3,605 points, as trading volume more than doubled from Sunday, a positive technical signal. Any break of resistance would point up to the October peak of 3,740 points.

Saudi petrochemical shares may continue to outperform on Tuesday in response to firm oil prices, while banking shares have been underperforming partly because of concern about financial weakness and the potential for bad debts in the construction sector. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
