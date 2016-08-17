FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate on U.S. rate concern
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in a year

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate on U.S. rate concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks may consolidate on Wednesday after Wall Street and other global bourses pulled back overnight in response to New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley’s statement that U.S. interest rates could rise as soon as September.

Brent crude oil futures rose to a fresh multi-week high above $49 a barrel overnight but weakness in most major Gulf stock markets on Tuesday suggested they had for now become less sensitive to the rebound in oil prices.

Dubai’s index fell 0.4 percent to 3,587 points on Tuesday, retreating from technical resistance at its April peak of 3,605 points.

Qatar’s main stock index jumped 2.2 percent, largely because of big gains in three stocks that analysts now think may be included in FTSE’s emerging market index when Qatar is upgraded to that status on Sept. 19: Qatar National Bank (QNB) , Qatar Insurance and Qatar Navigation .

Those stocks may now mostly reflect the good news, so further gains may prove more difficult. EFG Hermes estimates that FTSE-related fund inflows into all Qatari stocks next month will total $550 million; the capitalisation of QNB alone is about $38.9 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.