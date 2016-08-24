FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little, Saudi flat
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little, Saudi flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Wednesday with few positive factors to spur buying, although Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares were firm.

The Saudi Arabian index was flat. Petrochemical heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries added 0.6 percent and Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance rose 2.2 percent in unusually heavy trade.

Dubai's index edged down 0.2 percent. Construction firm Drake & Scull climbed 1.2 percent in active trade; on Monday a top executive told Reuters that the company had asked advisers for proposals to review its business and find strategic investors.

On Wednesday it issued a brief statement to the exchange saying it had not hired a legal adviser to help bring in a strategic investor, but did not comment further on the review.

Qatar's index edged up 0.1 percent after sliding 0.9 percent on Tuesday. Seven of the 10 most heavily traded stocks were higher. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.