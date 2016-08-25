FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets extend losses in early trade
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 25, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets extend losses in early trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets extended losses in early trade on Thursday with banks leading Saudi Arabia down, as investors continued to pull out of equities over concerns about the region's economic slowdown and policies of austerity.

The Saudi index, which on Wednesday fell below minor technical support on the April low of 6,066 points, sank a further 1.4 percent on Thursday morning to 5,946 points.

The banking index dropped 1.7 percent with Al Rajhi Bank SE> sliding 2.3 percent. Investors are worried about the impact of a severe slump in the Saudi construction sector on the quality of bank loans.

Petrochemical shares were lower but outpaced the market.

Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent. Emirates NBD lost 0.6 percent and Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 0.7 percent. Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Emirates Islamic, the sharia-compliant arm of ENBD, had laid off more than 100 people as part of cost-cutting to adjust to a cooler economy.

Abu Dhabi's index fell only 0.2 percent as bank of Sharjah jumped 4.8 percent in thin trade.

In Qatar, the index dropped 0.7 percent with oil drilling rig provider Gulf International Services sinking 1.5 percent. Eight of the 10 most heavily traded stocks declined.

Qatar's gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew only 1.1 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, the slowest growth since at least 2011, data published on Thursday showed. Both the oil and gas sector and the rest of the economy shrank from the previous quarter. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.