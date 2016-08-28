MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate, few positives

DUBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may consolidate in quiet trade on Sunday with few positive factors to push them up.

Brent crude oil futures ended last week on a firm note, trading just below $50 a barrel, but U.S. stock indexes fell slightly because of renewed speculation about a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year.

In Saudi Arabia, the index turned technically medium-term bearish early this month, with thin turnover leaving stocks vulnerable to sell orders. Last at 5,977 points, the index faces immediate resistance on the April low of 6,066 points.

United Arab Emirates indexes are not technically bearish but in mid-August Dubai, last at 3,492 points, failed a test of resistance on the April peak of 3,605 points, suggesting it may have established a ceiling for now.

In Qatar, Gulf International Services could draw interest after the exchange said index compiler FTSE had added the stock to its list of companies eligible for its secondary emerging markets index; an original list of 20 companies, published on the previous day, did not include GIS. FTSE will publish a confirmed list of stocks to be included after the market closes on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)