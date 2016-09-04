FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises in quiet trade, Saudi blue chips strong
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises in quiet trade, Saudi blue chips strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose in quiet, early trade on Sunday after oil prices and global bourses climbed on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's index added 0.5 percent in the first half hour as, among blue chips, Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.6 percent and Al Rajhi Bank rose 1.3 percent.

In Dubai, the index added 0.7 percent with GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, surging 3.1 percent.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.1 percent because of weakness in banks, with First Gulf Bank losing 0.8 percent. Most of the 10 most heavily traded stocks barely moved.

Qatar's index edged up 0.2 percent as Industries Qatar rose 1.0 percent and Qatar National Bank climbed 0.6 percent. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.