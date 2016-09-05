FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate with firm tone as global equities rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets may consoliate with a firm tone on Monday because of a surge in emerging market equities, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside up 1.5 percent in early trade.

A purchasing managers' survey showing growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector hit a 12-month high in August, suggesting the economy may be stabilising after a sharp slowdown driven by low oil prices and government austerity measures, may also help sentiment.

However, there are few other positive factors for the Gulf and oil prices have slipped back again, with Brent crude down 0.6 percent at $46.55 a barrel, so sharp gains in regional stocks still look unlikely.

The Saudi stock index climbed 1.3 percent on Sunday in a broad-based rise but trading volume shrank from the previous session, which was a negative technical sign.

Emaar the Economic City (EEC) could extend gains after rising 3.5 percent on Sunday, when Reuters quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying Saudi Arabia's top sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund, was in talks to invest in King Abdullah Economic City, the huge project being developed by EEC.

Middle East Healthcare Co may be buoyed by its announcement that Saudi tax authorities have agreed to its request for a 13.6 million riyal ($3.6 million) tax credit. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
