a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may firm but volumes to be low before Eid
September 8, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may firm but volumes to be low before Eid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Oil-linked shares in the Gulf may firm on Thursday after crude prices bounced, but trading volumes in equity markets are expected to stay low before next week's Eid al-Adha holidays in the region.

Brent crude climbed 1.4 percent to above $48.50 a barrel after U.S. crude inventories surprisingly plunged last week in their largest weekly drawdown for over three decades.

Meanwhile, Asian shares are at one-year peaks after Chinese trade data topped forecasts and imports recorded their first annual rise since late 2014.

The positive global environment may encourage buying of shares in petrochemical exporters in particular, but with bourses in the Middle East closed for most of next week, many investors may hesitate to take fresh long positions.

On Wednesday Saudi Arabia's stock market posted its lowest trading volume this year, suggesting to fund managers that there is little appetite for any extended rally. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
