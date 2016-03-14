FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE slips, Qatar up in early trade
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE slips, Qatar up in early trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates fell in early trade on Monday as blue chips and speculative favourites were sold, while Qatar edged up.

Dubai’s index slid 0.9 percent in the first 45 minutes, with Dubai Parks dropping 4.9 percent to erase some of its 14.3 percent gain on Sunday. Arabtec fell 4.1 percent.

But Amanat, a mid-cap healthcare and education investment company, rose 3.0 percent and was the most heavily traded stock on the bourse.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.7 percent, extending the previous session’s losses. Heavyweights First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank each fell more than 1.0 percent.

The largest listed stock by market value, Etisalat , added 0.3 percent after tumbling 2.2 percent on Sunday. The telecommunications giant had been falling since Thursday, when it said chief executive Ahmad Julfar had resigned and that it would restructure by the end of June. It did not detail the restructuring plans.

Doha’s index edged up 0.1 percent in weak volume. Aamal Co, a real estate investment conglomerate, added 2.4 percent and was the most heavily traded stock. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.