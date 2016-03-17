MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses rise with oil, blue chips restrain Qatar

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates bourses rose early on Thursday in response to higher oil prices and strong global equity markets, while a few blue chips weighed on Qatar, which was flat.

The Dubai index rose 0.8 percent in the first hour as Gulf Financial Group, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 3.7 percent.

On the neighbouring NASDAQ Dubai exchange, port operator DP World rose 3.8 percent after posting a 30.7 percent rise in annual profit and set its 2015 ordinary dividend at $0.30 per share, against $0.235 paid for 2014.

Abu Dhabi’s index climbed 0.9 percent as Aldar Properties rose 1.5 percent. The company said it would introduce a new formula to calculate its dividends from 2016 onwards which could lead to higher payouts for shareholders.

Qatar’s index was flat as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services jumped 3.1 percent, but Qatar National Bank edged down 0.1 percent and Qatar Gas Transport fell 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)