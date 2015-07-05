FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf markets steady as investors await Greek referendum
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 5, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Gulf markets steady as investors await Greek referendum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Gulf markets were little changed on Sunday as wary investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of the Greece referendum that is likely to determine its future in the euro zone.

Oil prices also subdued stock markets after Brent crude slid $1.75 to $60.32 a barrel on Friday, continuing a trend that has reduced oil prices by 13 percent since early May.

“All eyes are on Greece,” said Marwan Shurrab, fund manager and head of trading at Vision Investments.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index was up 0.3 percent, helped by a 5.9 percent gain for Dana Gas on a favourable ruling from a London arbitration tribunal in its dispute with Kurdistan authorities.

Dana Gas, which leads a consortium of investors, said the tribunal confirmed long-term rights to develop and produce gas and petroleum products from the Khor Mor and Chemchemal fields and that the Kurdistan Regional Government is obliged to settle outstanding payments of $1.943 billion.

The Dubai market slipped by 0.2 percent, though shares in construction services and engineering company Drake & Scull climbed by 8.4 percent, extending gains on pent up demand for the stock after last week’s removal of limits on ownership of its shares by nationals from the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Qatar bourse, meanwhile, edged 0.4 percent lower and the Oman market was broadly flat.

Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.