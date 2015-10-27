FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate; Dubai real estate firms weak
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets consolidate; Dubai real estate firms weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets consolidated in modest volumes early on Tuesday, dampened by weak oil prices and global equities.

Dubai’s index edged down 0.4 percent as second-tier property developer Deyaar fell 2.4 percent after reporting a 38 percent slump in profit. Peer Union Properties dropped 1.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi climbed 0.4 percent as National Bank of Ras al Khaimah added 1.8 percent; it reported roughly flat profit for the third quarter compared to a year earlier.

But Qatar’s index fell 0.4 percent. Ezdan Holding , a real estate developer, slipped 0.7 percent after reporting a 15 percent rise in third-quarter profit.

Qatari German Co for Medical Devices surged 6.2 percent in unusually heavy trade, however. Earlier this week it reported a nine-month net loss of 9.4 million riyals ($2.6 million) against a year-ago loss of 9.9 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.