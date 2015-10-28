FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down on oil, Saudi concerns
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down on oil, Saudi concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Wednesday because of weak oil prices and concern about the region’s biggest market, Saudi Arabia, which sank 3 percent on Tuesday after the oil minister said domestic energy prices might be raised.

The Dubai index dropped 0.5 percent after 45 minutes of trade. Second-tier property stocks remained soft after Deyaar reported on Monday that third-quarter profit dropped; Deyaar shares slipped a further 1.3 percent and Union Properties lost 1.6 percent.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.1 percent, although the 10 most heavily traded stocks moved little and were roughly evenly split between gainers and losers.

Qatar dropped 0.2 percent as Mesaieed Petrochemical , the most heavily traded stock, slipped 1.2 percent. The company reported that net profit for the first nine months of 2015 fell 43 percent from a year earlier.

It blamed major maintenance shutdowns as well as weak product prices for the nine-month drop, but it also said third-quarter earnings rose from the second quarter because of higher selling prices, improved sales volumes and a tax refund. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
