MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound moderately, Q3 earnings aid Qatar
October 29, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound moderately, Q3 earnings aid Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rebounded early on Thursday, helped by some better-than-expected corporate earnings from Qatar and a stabilisation of the Saudi market the previous day after declining for several days.

Qatar’s index gained 0.4 percent as telecommunications giant Ooredoo surged 2.8 percent. It doubled third-quarter net profit to 756 million riyals ($207.6 million), handily beating analysts’ forecasts of 416-475 million riyals.

Petrochemical producer Industries Qatar rose 1.3 percent. It posted a 25 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 1.41 billion riyals; analysts had forecast an average of 1.13 billion riyals.

Dubai’s index climbed 0.5 percent to 3,505 points, bouncing from technical support in the 3,500-point area, which served as a floor in September. Dubai Islamic Bank added 0.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi rose 0.4 percent as food and beverage company Aghthia Group gained 2.0 percent after reporting a 17 percent rise in third-quarter post-tax profit.

But National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 1.7 percent after reporting a third-quarter net profit drop of 3 percent to 1.33 billion dirhams ($362 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 1.45 billion dirhams.

NBAD said its government deposits had dropped by 48 billion dirhams in past 12 months, a sign of low oil prices hurting banking system liquidity. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)

