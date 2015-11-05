MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates in thin trade

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets consolidated in thin trade early on Thursday as weak oil prices and soft global equities kept many investors on the defensive.

Dubai’s index was almost flat as Union Properties sank 1.7 percent, though several other real estate developers were firm.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.2 percent as Etisalat dropped 0.7 percent. The stock rose in the past couple of months on speculation that MSCI could add Etisalat to its emerging market index at a semiannual review on Nov. 11, after the company said foreigners would be allowed to buy up to 20 percent of its shares.

But in recent days the rise has stalled; the government will keep majority ownership and foreigners will not be given voting rights, which many fund managers think could deter MSCI from including the stock in its index.

Qatar’s stock index slid 0.2 percent as petrochemical producer Industries Qatar dropped 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)