MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up after tumble on rate worries
November 9, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up after tumble on rate worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged up in quiet trade early on Monday after falling on Sunday because of expectations, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data, that the U.S. central bank will begin raising interest rates in December.

The Dubai stock index, which sank 3 percent on Sunday, rose 0.8 percent in the opening minutes of Monday. Emaar Properties rebounded 1 percent.

But healthcare and education investment company Amanat Holdings, which listed last November, fell 2.2 percent after reporting a net profit of 7 million dirhams ($1.9 million) for the nine months through September. The vast bulk of its earnings came from profits on Islamic deposits rather than investments in other companies.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose 0.2 percent as Aldar Properties, the most heavily traded stock, rebounded 0.4 percent, while Qatar added 0.1 percent as Industries Qatar gained 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
