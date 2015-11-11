FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec drags down Dubai after Q3 loss; rest of Gulf soft
November 11, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec drags down Dubai after Q3 loss; rest of Gulf soft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s stock index fell in early trading on Wednesday, dragged down by construction company Arabtec after it reported a big third-quarter loss, while other Gulf markets were soft.

Dubai’s index fell 1 percent to 3,268, nearing technical support at its August low of 3,241, as Arabtec tumbled its 10 percent daily limit to a 30-month low.

The company, which is one of Dubai’s most heavily traded stocks, swung to a net loss of 944.8 million dirhams ($257.3 million) in the third quarter.

It cited provisions for receivables, reversed some previously recognised claims and warned that the regional construction sector would remain difficult into 2016.

Another construction firm Drake & Scull dropped 2.2 percent in sympathy.

Several real estate stocks rose, however, with Union Properties gaining 1.6 percent despite reporting a drop in third-quarter profit to 110.7 million dirhams from 127.9 million dirhams a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi’s index slipped 0.3 percent as Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) fell 2.4 percent. It swung to a net loss in the third quarter of 416 million dirhams from a net profit of 107 million dirhams a year ago.

Qatar lost 0.4 percent in a broad-based decline, with nine of the 10 most heavily traded stocks falling. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
