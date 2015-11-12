FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, weak earnings weigh
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, weak earnings weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Thursday though weak quarterly earnings weighed on some shares.

Dubai’s index dropped 0.6 percent as GFH Financial slid 3.4 percent to test its record low of 0.46 dirham. The company reported a third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $800,000 versus $6.0 million a year earlier.

Arabtec continued sliding, losing 3.1 percent, after reporting a big quarterly loss on Wednesday, citing poor industry conditions in the region; fellow construction firm Drake & Scull fell by the same amount.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.2 percent, while Qatar edged up 0.3 percent as Doha Insurance jumped 7.6 percent.

But Vodafone Qatar, that market’s most active stock, dropped 2.4 percent after the company reported a quarterly net loss of 113.6 million riyals ($31.2 million) versus a loss of 53.5 million riyals in the prior-year period; analysts had forecast a loss of 90.0-102.2 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

