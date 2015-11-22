FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up; short-term technicals positive
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up; short-term technicals positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Sunday, supported by positive short-term technical factors, though modest turnover suggested a major uptrend was not underway.

Dubai’s index added 0.5 percent to 3,289 points. It triggered a minor double bottom formed by the November lows on Thursday; the target of that pattern is 3,327 points.

Nine of the 10 most heavily traded Dubai stocks rose, with builder Arabtec, the most active stock, up 1.7 percent.

Qatar edged up 0.02 percent as Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan gained 0.4 percent. Indexes in Kuwait and Oman also crept up in thin trade, despite the decision of credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s to downgrade Oman’s sovereign debt on Friday.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.2 percent but Dana Gas surged 4.9 percent after saying the British High Court, ruling in a longstanding payment dispute, had ordered the Kurdish regional government to pay Dana’s consortium $100 million within 14 days. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.