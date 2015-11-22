MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up; short-term technicals positive

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Sunday, supported by positive short-term technical factors, though modest turnover suggested a major uptrend was not underway.

Dubai’s index added 0.5 percent to 3,289 points. It triggered a minor double bottom formed by the November lows on Thursday; the target of that pattern is 3,327 points.

Nine of the 10 most heavily traded Dubai stocks rose, with builder Arabtec, the most active stock, up 1.7 percent.

Qatar edged up 0.02 percent as Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan gained 0.4 percent. Indexes in Kuwait and Oman also crept up in thin trade, despite the decision of credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s to downgrade Oman’s sovereign debt on Friday.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.2 percent but Dana Gas surged 4.9 percent after saying the British High Court, ruling in a longstanding payment dispute, had ordered the Kurdish regional government to pay Dana’s consortium $100 million within 14 days. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)