MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar move little in early trade
December 29, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar move little in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates barely moved in early trade on Tuesday with volumes thinned by the absence of many foreign investors due to year-end holidays.

Dubai’s index edged down 0.7 percent in a broad-based decline although Gulf Navigation bucked the trend, climbing 1.3 percent.

The Abu Dhabi index inched up 0.01 percent as National Bank of Fujairah, which rarely trades, jumped 14.9 percent in unusually heavy volume.

Qatar’s index was 0.1 percent lower as Gulf International Services slipped 0.8 percent. But Islamic Holding, a financial and investment firm, gained 0.4 percent in unusually heavy trade; the company is boosting its capital by as much as 50 percent through a rights issue. Eligibility for the rights closed on Dec. 1 and subscriptions to the issue will run from Dec. 27 to Jan. 13. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

