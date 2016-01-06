FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed in early trade
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet, early trade on Wednesday, with worries about low oil prices and instability in the global economy deterring any aggressive buying.

The Dubai index was up 0.3 percent on the back of low-priced, speculative stocks, with healthcare and education investment firm Amanat rising 2.6 percent in the market’s heaviest trade. Blue-chip Emaar Properties fell 0.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi lost 0.6 percent as First Gulf Bank , which jumped 3.3 percent on Tuesday, fell back by 1.6 percent.

Qatar was almost flat, though banks were bought. Doha Bank gained 2.1 percent from near a two-year low in unusually heavy trade.

Islamic Holding, a financial and investment firm, was the most heavily traded stock and climbed 3.4 percent after an 8.3 percent gain on Tuesday.

The company is boosting its capital by as much as 50 percent through a rights issue. Eligibility for the rights closed on Dec. 1 and subscriptions will run from Dec. 27 to Jan. 13. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.