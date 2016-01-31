FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets surge on back of oil, global bourses
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets surge on back of oil, global bourses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose sharply early on Sunday, with strong trading volumes suggesting some investors were returning after oil prices and global equities jumped at the end of last week.

Dubai’s index surged 3.1 percent to 2,945 points in the first hour with real estate blue chip Emaar Properties jumping 4.3 percent.

The index may face resistance between 3,000 points and the late December peak of 3,189.

Abu Dhabi’s index climbed 3.2 percent with real estate developer Aldar Properties, the most heavily traded stock, gaining 4.6 percent.

Qatar’s index added 1.6 percent as Barwa Real Estate surged 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.