MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets surge on back of oil, global bourses

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets rose sharply early on Sunday, with strong trading volumes suggesting some investors were returning after oil prices and global equities jumped at the end of last week.

Dubai’s index surged 3.1 percent to 2,945 points in the first hour with real estate blue chip Emaar Properties jumping 4.3 percent.

The index may face resistance between 3,000 points and the late December peak of 3,189.

Abu Dhabi’s index climbed 3.2 percent with real estate developer Aldar Properties, the most heavily traded stock, gaining 4.6 percent.

Qatar’s index added 1.6 percent as Barwa Real Estate surged 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)