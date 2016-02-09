FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses fall, following global shares lower
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses fall, following global shares lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Tuesday, erasing the prior session’s gains as risk appetite diminished following a slump in global shares.

Dubai’s index fell 2.2 percent with blue chips Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank by market value, each tumbling more than 3.0 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark was down 0.4 percent after closing flat on the previous day; large-cap lender First Gulf Bank fell 0.9 percent. Dana Gas retreated 2.1 percent after gaining for three days.

But Kuwait Food Co (Americana) jumped 4.6 percent after rocketing 10.0 percent on Monday. The food company said its board had agreed to give a Gulf-based investment firm 60 days to carry out due diligence for the acquisition of a controlling stake in the company. Kuwait’s main index edged down 0.4 percent.

Qatar’s bourse is closed for a public holiday.

Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
