FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up on positive global trend
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up on positive global trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets edged up early on Thursday in line with a positive global trend for equities and oil prices, but trade was quiet before next week's long Eid al-Fitr holidays.

Saudi Arabia's index was up 0.2 percent in the first 15 minutes. Big petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries added 0.6 percent.

Shares in L'azurde Company for Jewellery, which rose 7.6 percent when they listed on Wednesday, edged down 0.3 percent. The stock, a play on the Saudi retail sector, has so far not performed as well as most new Saudi listings, as consumers' discretionary income has been hit by an economic slowdown caused by government austerity steps.

Dubai's index rose 0.5 percent. Marka, a small operator of retail outlets whose shares usually see tiny volumes, was the most active stock, jumping 4.4 percent.

Abu Dhabi added 0.8 percent, buoyed by a 2.9 percent rise in First Gulf Bank and a 1.5 percent rise by National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which are in merger talks with each other. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by7 Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.