MIDEAST STOCKS-Currency speculation to continue driving Egypt

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Speculation over a further currency devaluation may continue to provide positive cues for Egypt's stock market on Monday, while the upcoming second-quarter reporting season is likely to influence positioning in Gulf markets.

The main Egyptian index surged 4.7 percent on Sunday, its largest one-day gain in nearly four months, building on a 2.9 percent increase in the last session before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The gains came after the country's central bank governor said the Egyptian pound should be a market-based currency where demand and supply set the price, with economists now believing another currency devaluation in the current fiscal year is inevitable.

Real estate-related stocks were among the biggest winners on Sunday, building on substantial gains in the last session. They, as well as tourism-focused and export-oriented firms, are seen benefiting from a currency devaluation.

In Gulf markets, Qatar and Bahrain reopen on Monday after the Eid holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Other markets commenced trading on Sunday.

Volumes may be subdued across the region as investors wait for more direction from second-quarter earnings before taking positions. Omani and Saudi companies will start posting results this week, while the region's largest lender Qatar National Bank reports on Tuesday.

Asian stocks traded higher on the back of Friday's positive jobs data from the United States, with Japan's Nikkei climbing 3.5 percent, its biggest daily gain in three months, following a clear win by the government in upper house elections.

However, oil prices hit a near-two month low in Asian trading over signs that U.S. shale drillers have adapted to lower prices and on renewed indications of economic weakness in Asia.