MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt edge up in early trade
March 7, 2016 / 9:33 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia, Egypt edge up in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt edged up in early trade on Monday, buoyed by strong oil prices and a positive mood in global equity markets.

The Saudi stock index rose 0.2 percent in the first hour as top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries added 1.0 percent.

Most activity focused on much smaller stocks, however, with Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co climbing 3.4 percent in unusually heavy trade after its annual general meeting approved a 3 percent dividend payment for the fourth quarter.

Egypt’s index rose 0.7 percent as Commercial International Bank gained 1.4 percent. Most of the 10 most heavily traded stocks moved little, however. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)

