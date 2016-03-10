MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may firm as oil above $40; Egypt may attract foreigners

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may edge up on Thursday after oil climbed back over $40 a barrel overnight, while Egypt may be headed for its sixth straight session of gains as the central bank tries to improve dollar supplies to the economy.

Gulf markets pulled back on Wednesday as traders booked profits in stocks which had outperformed over the last week.

“Although technical charts suggest a bullish trend in most Gulf bourses, markets this year have become incredibly tenuous because they are sentiment-driven,” said a Riyadh-based analyst.

The Saudi retail sector took a hit on Wednesday after one of the largest electronics retailers, Jarir Marketing, warned that its sales would plunge by as much as 30 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2016. Shares in Jarir sank 9.1 percent.

Investor attention may therefore shift from Saudi companies dependent on discretionary income, like Jarir, to those producing and distributing staple goods such as food, where demand depends more on the kingdom’s strong population growth regardless of wage levels.

“The kingdom’s population is expected to reach nearly 34 million by 2019, up from 31 million in 2015, making it the only market in the Gulf region that can realistically provide long-term consumption growth potential,” said a note by Riyadh-based Aljazira Capital.

Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat may attract interest after proposing a cash dividend of 0.4 dirham per share for the second half of 2015, bringing its total payout for last year to 0.8 dirham. For all of 2014, Etisalat paid a cash dividend of 0.70 dirham per share plus 10 percent in bonus shares.

In Egypt, the central bank on Wednesday removed caps on foreign exchange deposits and withdrawals for companies importing essential goods, to boost liquidity in a dollar-starved economy. Egypt’s main state-owned banks quickly announced they would boost yields on dollar-denominated certificates of deposit.

It is still not clear how Egypt can resolve its long-term shortage of hard currency or avoid a currency devaluation, but the foreign exchange caps were very unpopular with the business community so investors may welcome the change.

Foreign investors have been showing more interest in the market in recent days - though the absolute level of their holdings remains low - and the main index has risen 11 percent since Feb. 15. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)