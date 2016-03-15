MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt may stall as FX euphoria fades; Gulf may slip with oil

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market may stall and even pull back slightly on Tuesday after soaring on Monday in response to the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, while Gulf bourses may soften along with oil prices.

On Monday, the Egyptian central bank devalued the pound to 8.85 per U.S. dollar at a special foreign exchange auction from 7.73. This caused Cairo’s main stock index to leap 6.7 percent to 7,004 points in the hope that a cheaper currency would attract capital flows into Egypt.

But the index is now near technical resistance on this year’s peak of 7,114 points, and the devaluation is not necessarily over; black market prices and many analysts suggest the pound may drift much lower in the coming year. So Egypt’s foreign exchange shortage looks unlikely to end immediately.

Also, many economists think the central bank will hike interest rates on Thursday to fight the inflation triggered by a weaker currency, which in itself could pull some money from the stock market. Yields on Egyptian five- and 10-year Treasury bonds rose by over 1 percentage point at an auction on Monday.

In the Gulf, stock markets started to show signs of weakness on Monday as investors booked profits and oil fell below $40 a barrel. Dubai’s index and Riyadh’s index each fell more than 1 percent. Brent oil futures have continued to edges down on Tuesday morning in Asia.

Saudi Arabia’s government is opening a fresh austerity drive by ordering ministries to cut their spending on contracts by at least 5 percent, a document seen by Reuters shows. The spending cuts could further slow economic growth and hurt the construction industry, where many companies are struggling with deteriorating cash flow and rising labour costs. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)