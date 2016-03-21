MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt pulls back on profit-taking, Saudi edges up

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market pulled back early on Monday because of profit-taking from last week’s 14 percent leap, while the Saudi Arabian stock market edged up.

The Cairo index soared last week on hopes that the devaluation of the currency would attract foreign fund inflows, helping to resolve the country’s longstanding foreign exchange shortage.

On Sunday, however, the index fell back 0.3 percent, and it dropped a further 1.0 percent to 7,395 points in the first half-hour of trade on Monday. It has technical support at the January peak of 7,114 points.

Although many local investors remain bullish and fund managers view the devluation as a positive step, weakness of the Egyptian pound in the black market on Sunday suggested more depreciation may be in store, so many investors may hold off on sending money into Egypt for now.

Among the biggest losers on Monday were exporters that previously soared on expectations that the devaluation would help their bottom lines, such as El Sewedy Electric, which tumbled 4.8 percent after jumping 15.9 percent last week.

The Saudi index edged up 0.4 percent to 6,509 points, confirming a break above its 100-day average, now at 6,465 points - a bullish technical signal for the medium term. Before Sunday, the index had not closed above the average since June 2015.

Zain Saudi was the most heavily traded stock, surging 9.2 percent. It has gained 34 percent since Reuters reported last Wednesday that its Kuwaiti parent Zain was narrowing the field of potential bidders for its mobile transmitter towers in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. In a brief statement after the close on Sunday, the parent Zain said there were no fresh developments in its plans to sell the towers. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)