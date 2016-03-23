FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may condolidate with firm bias
March 23, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may condolidate with firm bias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may consolidate with a firm bias on Wednesday as the global environment remains modestly favourable, with Brent crude oil holding above $41 a barrel and Asian shares near 3-1/2 month highs.

Gulf bourses’ rallies have lost steam in the last few days on profit-taking from big rallies since mid-February. But buying on dips has continued, suggesting many investors think a bottom has probably been formed.

Saudi Arabia’s index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,482 points on Tuesday but held above its 100-day average, now at 6,460 points; its close above the average this week for the first time since mid-2015 was a positive medium-term technical sign. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

